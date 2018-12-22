Johannes WohlmacherBorn 1957
Johannes Wohlmacher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/48cd98ae-e640-4d87-938e-d10732541922
Johannes Wohlmacher Tracks
Sort by
Concertino for Two Cellos and Orchestra, Op 72
Bernhard Heinrich Romberg, Oren Shevlin, Johannes Wohlmacher, WDR Symphony Orchestra Cologne & Reinhard Goebel
Concertino for Two Cellos and Orchestra, Op 72
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0524sj7.jpglink
Concertino for Two Cellos and Orchestra, Op 72
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist