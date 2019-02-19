John AdamsSinger "Strip This Heart"
John Adams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/48ccb21a-914b-49fa-b5b4-0f920530a929
John Adams Tracks
Sort by
John Adams Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Rachel Portman: how Philip Glass draws you in
-
Get in the zone with music by minimalist composer Steve Reich
-
Colin Currie: the 'stratospheric bliss' of Steve Reich's 'Nagoya Marimbas'
-
What do you get when you cross 2 vibraphones, 2 marimbas and a group of percussionists? This mesmeric sound...
-
21st Century Opera
-
Round of applause for Colin Currie and Sam Walton!
-
Modern Muses 26: Terry Riley and David Harrington
-
New Music with Gareth Williams - Steve Reich's Clapping Music
-
Composer Steve Reich in conversation with Roger Hill
-
The origins of minimalism
Back to artist