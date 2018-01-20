Ian Vine (born 3 January 1974 in Portsmouth) is a British composer. Vine spent his formative years in Libya and Hong Kong. He studied composition at the Royal Northern College of Music with Anthony Gilbert (b. 1934, UK) and privately with Simon Holt (b. 1958, UK).

One can detect traces of Near and Far Eastern modalities as well as gestural and formal elements in his music. SIRI (1997), a frequently performed tour-de-force for solo percussion with electronics, uses a rhythmic and structural language found in the highly ritualised percussion music of Japan and Korea.

Although much of his work tends toward longer time frames, some of his pieces are very short indeed. Conversely, the pieces sound as if they are longer. writing on water (1999-), commissioned by Matthew Herbert and released on the Accidental label, is an expanding collection of short (sometimes only 20 seconds long) works using recorded acoustic instruments; and shadow grounds (1999), commissioned by the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival for the ensemble recherche as part of their In Nomine Broken Consort Book, a 3-minute non-miniature of suspended sound.