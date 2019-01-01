Fleshgod ApocalypseFormed 2007
Fleshgod Apocalypse
2007
Fleshgod Apocalypse Biography (Wikipedia)
Fleshgod Apocalypse is an Italian death metal band. Formed in 2007, the group resides in Perugia and are currently signed to Nuclear Blast. They have released four full-length albums, most recently King on February 5, 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fleshgod Apocalypse Tracks
Fleshgod Apocalypse Links
Similar Artists
