Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wrestling Boot Band, also known as the Wrestling Boot Traveling Band, was a musical group fronted by Hulk Hogan, which also included "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart, Hogan's then-wife Linda, and John "J.J." Maguire. They released one album, Hulk Rules, in 1995, under the name "Hulk Hogan and the Wrestling Boot Band."
