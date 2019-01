Frederick Anthony Picariello Jr. (born December 4, 1936), known as Freddy Cannon, is an American rock and roll singer, whose biggest international hits included "Tallahassee Lassie", "Way Down Yonder in New Orleans", and "Palisades Park".

