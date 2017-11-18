Moritz von OswaldBorn 1962
Moritz von Oswald
1962
Moritz von Oswald Biography (Wikipedia)
Moritz von Oswald (born 1962) is a German multi-instrumentalist who went on to become one of the most influential record producers of dub techno in the 1990s. He is one half of both Basic Channel and Maurizio.
Moritz von Oswald Tracks
Draught
Draught
Draught
Welt Am Draht (Moritz Von Oswald The One Version)
Pantha du Prince
Welt Am Draht (Moritz Von Oswald The One Version)
Welt Am Draht (Moritz Von Oswald The One Version)
Intro
Carl Craig
Intro
Intro
Movement 8 (c2 Version)
Carl Craig
Movement 8 (c2 Version)
Movement 8 (c2 Version)
Electric Dub
Juan Atkins
Electric Dub
Electric Dub
Riod
Juan Atkins
Riod
Riod
Development
Moritz von Oswald
Development
Development
Blue
Moritz von Oswald
Blue
Blue
Dark
Moritz von Oswald
Dark
Dark
Jam
Moritz von Oswald
Jam
Jam
Upcoming Events
28
Mar
2019
Moritz Von Oswald, The Orb, Nina Kraviz, Andy Stott, Trevor Jackson, Cabaret Voltaire, Alva Noto, Blawan, Shackleton, Objekt, Jan Jelinek, Ben Sims, B.Traits, Kassem Mosse, James Ruskin, Carla Dal Forno, Krankbrother, Karen Gwyer, Lucrecia Dalt, batu, Lena Willikens, Gesloten Cirkel, PHASE FATALE, Veronica Vasicka, Caterina Barbieri, Aurora Halal, JASSS, Volvox, Sync 24, Giant Swan, Simo Cell, Silvia Kastel, Anastasia Kristensen and Blue Veils
Unknown venue, London, UK
30
Mar
2019
Moritz Von Oswald, Alva Noto, Andy Stott, JASSS and Krankbrother
Walthamstow Assembly Hall, London, UK
