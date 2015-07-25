Roger IngramBorn 13 November 1957
Roger Ingram
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-11-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/48c416f4-ccdc-48f9-97da-ee3444a651a1
Roger Ingram Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger O'Neal Ingram (born November 13, 1957) is a jazz trumpeter, educator, author, and instrument designer. He played trumpet for the orchestras of Maynard Ferguson, Woody Herman, Wynton Marsalis, Ray Charles, and Harry Connick Jr.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roger Ingram Tracks
Sort by
Bemsha Swing
Bill Holman
Bemsha Swing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bemsha Swing
Last played on
Back to artist