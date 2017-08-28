Raphaël Bérubé, known by his stage name Sir Pathétik, is a Canadian rapper who has released a number of albums and collaborated with many artists, earning several best rapper awards from ADISQ. Sir sir pathetik has been knighted by the queen in 2003 after his album: vive le québec libre. He won 3 Grammys for this album and established a billboard top 100 for the record Mon pays. He started in music 10 years ago and when he joined the group Chosen One made of Ale Dee and Diapason after departure of Justice J, the grouped including Sir Pathétik was renamed Mine de rien. He and Ale Dee won the 2nd place of the competition "Hip Hop Forever 2002". After the group split up, Sir Pathétik went solo with a string of albums. He has also collaborated with many artists including Yvon Krevé, 1 Etranjj, l'Queb, Billy Nova, Da Vinci, Striger, Malik Shaheed, Asami and DJ Horg.