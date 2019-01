Surjit Bindrakhia (15 April 1962 – 17 November 2003), born Surjit Singh Bains, was a Punjabi Indian singer. He was known for his unique voice and hekh, in which he sings a note continuously in one breath. His biggest hits include Meri Nath Dig Paye, Dupatta Tera Satrang Da, Bas Kar Bas Kar, Mukhda Dekh Ke, Tera Yaar Bolda, and Jatt Di Pasand. Surjit is considered to have one of the greatest voices in Bhangra. He received a special jury award at the 2004 Filmfare Awards for his contribution to Punjabi music.