DJ KutskiBorn 4 February 1982
DJ Kutski
1982-02-04
DJ Kutski Biography (Wikipedia)
Kutski (born John Walker on 4 February 1982), is a British radio DJ. He was born in Chester, England. He presented various shows for BBC Radio 1, where he played a variety of hard dance music, including Breakbeat, Electro, Hard Trance, Hardcore and Hardstyle. Kutski also currently produces and hosts his own weekly podcast "Keeping the Rave Alive", which plays music similar to that heard on his BBC Radio 1 shows, and has received rave reviews since release.
DJ Kutski Tracks
Retro Intro
DJ Kutski
Retro Intro
Retro Intro
Nightmare Man (Unreleased Remix)
DJ Kutski
Nightmare Man (Unreleased Remix)
Nightmare Man (Unreleased Remix)
