Timothy B. SchmitBorn 30 October 1947
Timothy B. Schmit
1947-10-30
Timothy B. Schmit Biography (Wikipedia)
Timothy Bruce Schmit (born October 30, 1947) is an American musician, singer, and songwriter. He has performed as the bassist and vocalist for Poco and the Eagles, having replaced bassist and vocalist Randy Meisner in both cases. Schmit has also worked for decades as a session musician and solo artist. In 1998, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Eagles.
Timothy B. Schmit Performances & Interviews
Timothy B Schmit plays songs from his new solo album, plus a classic Eagles track.
Timothy B. Schmit
Timothy tells Simon about a guest appearance from Al Jardine's sons on his new album.
How did The Eagles' Timothy B Schmit end up singing with The Beach Boys' boys?!
Timothy B. Schmit performs a showstopping tribute in the memory of Glenn Frey
Timothy B. Schmit pays tribute to Glenn Frey
Timothy B. Schmit of the Eagles performs 2 songs in Michael's Musician's Circle
Timothy B. Schmit in Session
Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles chat with Simon.
The Eagles talk with Simon
Timothy B. Schmit Tracks
Garden Party (feat. Don Henley & Timothy B. Schmit)
John Fogerty
All Those Faces
Timothy B. Schmit
Red Dirt Road
Timothy B. Schmit
Keep On Trying
Timothy B. Schmit
What I Should Do
Timothy B. Schmit
Red Dirt Road (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Timothy B. Schmit
Red Dirt Road (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Peaceful Easy Feeling (Recorded in session fo Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Timothy B. Schmit
Peaceful Easy Feeling (Recorded in session fo Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Goodbye, My Love
Timothy B. Schmit
Peaceful Easy Feeling [Live]
Timothy B. Schmit
Red Dirt Red [Live]
Timothy B. Schmit
White Christmas (feat. Timothy B. Schmit)
Ringo Starr
Love Will Keep Us Alive
Paul Carrack
Parachute
Timothy B. Schmit
Playin' It Cool
Timothy B. Schmit
A good day
Timothy B. Schmit
Ella Jean
Timothy B. Schmit
Can't Find My Way Home (Great British Songbook)
Timothy B. Schmit
Can't Find My Way Home (Great British Songbook)
White Boy From Sacremento
Timothy B. Schmit
White Boy From Sacremento
