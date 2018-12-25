Brenda HollowayBorn 21 June 1946
Brenda Holloway
1946-06-21
Brenda Holloway Biography (Wikipedia)
Brenda Holloway (born June 21, 1946) is an American singer and songwriter, who was a recording artist for Motown Records during the 1960s. Her best-known recordings are the soul hits, "Every Little Bit Hurts", "When I'm Gone", and "You've Made Me So Very Happy." The latter, which she co-wrote, was later widely popularized when it became a Top Ten hit for Blood, Sweat & Tears. She left Motown after four years, at the age of 22, and largely retired from the music industry until the 1990s, after her recordings had become popular on the British "Northern soul" scene.
Brenda Holloway Tracks
You've Made Me So Very Happy
Brenda Holloway
You've Made Me So Very Happy
You've Made Me So Very Happy
Last played on
When I'm Gone
Brenda Holloway
When I'm Gone
When I'm Gone
Last played on
A Favor For A Girl (With A Broken Heart)
Brenda Holloway
A Favor For A Girl (With A Broken Heart)
Starting The Hurt All Over Again
Brenda Holloway
Starting The Hurt All Over Again
I'll Always Love You
Brenda Holloway
I'll Always Love You
I'll Always Love You
Last played on
Every Little Bit Hurts
Brenda Holloway
Every Little Bit Hurts
Every Little Bit Hurts
Last played on
My World Is Crumbling
Brenda Holloway
My World Is Crumbling
My World Is Crumbling
Last played on
Hurt A Little Every Day
Brenda Holloway
Hurt A Little Every Day
Hurt A Little Every Day
Last played on
Think It Over (Before You Break My Heart) AKA Reconsider
Brenda Holloway
Think It Over (Before You Break My Heart) AKA Reconsider
Just Look At What You've Done
Brenda Holloway
Just Look At What You've Done
Just Look At What You've Done
Last played on
I'll Be Available
Brenda Holloway
I'll Be Available
I'll Be Available
Last played on
Can't You Hear Me Knocking
Brenda Holloway
Can't You Hear Me Knocking
Can't Hold The Feeling Back
Brenda Holloway
Can't Hold The Feeling Back
The Land Of Make Believe
Brenda Holloway
The Land Of Make Believe
The Land Of Make Believe
Last played on
Some Quiet Place
Brenda Holloway
Some Quiet Place
Some Quiet Place
Last played on
Operation
Brenda Holloway
Operation
Operation
Last played on
