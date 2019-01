Idan Raichel (Hebrew: עידן רייכל‬,; b. 12 September 1977) is an Israeli singer-songwriter and a musician, known for his Idan Raichel Project (Hebrew: הפרויקט של עידן רייכל‬), distinctive for its fusion of electronics, traditional Hebrew texts, Arab and Ethiopian music. Prior to the Project, Raichel was a keyboardist, collaborating with artists such as Ivri Lider.

