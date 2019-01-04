Carl CarltonAmerican R&B, Funk and Soul singer. Born 21 May 1952
Carl Carlton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-05-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/48b66d59-647d-42a9-b7a5-55abd5fca7ae
Carl Carlton Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Carlton (born May 21, 1953) is an American R&B, soul, and funk singer-songwriter, best known for his hits "Everlasting Love" and "She's a Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked)".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carl Carlton Tracks
Sort by
I Can Feel It
Carl Carlton
I Can Feel It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Feel It
Last played on
She's A Bad Mama Jama
Carl Carlton
She's A Bad Mama Jama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's A Bad Mama Jama
Last played on
Competition Ain't Nothing.
Carl Carlton
Competition Ain't Nothing.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Competition Ain't Nothing.
Last played on
She's A Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked)
Carl Carlton
She's A Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everlasting Love
Carl Carlton
Everlasting Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everlasting Love
Last played on
I Wanna Be With You
Carl Carlton
I Wanna Be With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna Be With You
Last played on
Bad Mama Jama (Nes Club Edit)
Carl Carlton
Bad Mama Jama (Nes Club Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Mama Jama (Nes Club Edit)
Performer
Last played on
This Feeling's Rated X-Tra
Carl Carlton
This Feeling's Rated X-Tra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Feeling's Rated X-Tra
Last played on
So What
Carl Carlton
So What
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So What
Last played on
Bad Mama Jama
Carl Carlton
Bad Mama Jama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Mama Jama
Last played on
She's A Bad Mama Jama (12" version)
Carl Carlton
She's A Bad Mama Jama (12" version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's A Bad Mama Jama (12" version)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Carl Carlton
Carl Carlton Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist