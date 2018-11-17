Biz MarkieBorn 8 April 1964
Biz Markie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqg8k.jpg
1964-04-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/48b48175-5ffd-49a2-88e2-ca84118544ca
Biz Markie Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcel Theo Hall (born April 8, 1964), better known by his stage name Biz Markie, is an American rapper, beatboxer, DJ, actor, comedian, reality television personality and commercial spokesperson best known for his single "Just a Friend", an American Top 10 hit in 1989. In 2008, "Just a Friend" made #100 on VH1's list of the 100 greatest hip hop songs of all time. Biz Markie lives in Howard County, Maryland and has helped support County Executive Ken Ulman during his fundraisers.
Markie has been called the "Clown Prince of Hip Hop."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Biz Markie Tracks
Sort by
Just A Friend 2002 (feat. Biz Markie)
Mario
Just A Friend 2002 (feat. Biz Markie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tfbn7.jpglink
Just A Friend 2002 (feat. Biz Markie)
Last played on
Just A Friend 2002 (feat. Biz Markie)
Mario
Just A Friend 2002 (feat. Biz Markie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg8k.jpglink
Just A Friend 2002 (feat. Biz Markie)
Performer
Last played on
She's Not Just Another Woman
Biz Markie
She's Not Just Another Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg8k.jpglink
Nobody Beats the Biz
Biz Markie
Nobody Beats the Biz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg8k.jpglink
Nobody Beats the Biz
Last played on
Just A Friend
Biz Markie
Just A Friend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg8k.jpglink
Just A Friend
Last played on
Alone Again
Biz Markie
Alone Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg8k.jpglink
Alone Again
Last played on
Vapors
Biz Markie
Vapors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg8k.jpglink
Vapors
Last played on
Let Me Clear My Throat (Old School Reunion Mix)
DJ Kool
Let Me Clear My Throat (Old School Reunion Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z09wb.jpglink
Let Me Clear My Throat (Old School Reunion Mix)
Last played on
2012 (You Must Be Upgraded) (feat. Biz Markie, Kesha & Hour Of The Time Majesty Twelve)
The Flaming Lips
2012 (You Must Be Upgraded) (feat. Biz Markie, Kesha & Hour Of The Time Majesty Twelve)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf5t.jpglink
2012 (You Must Be Upgraded) (feat. Biz Markie, Kesha & Hour Of The Time Majesty Twelve)
Last played on
Moonlightin (W Biz Remix) (feat. Biz Markie)
Cut Chemist
Moonlightin (W Biz Remix) (feat. Biz Markie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3r76.jpglink
Moonlightin (W Biz Remix) (feat. Biz Markie)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Nobody Beats The Biz (12" version)
Biz Markie
Nobody Beats The Biz (12" version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg8k.jpglink
Nobody Beats The Biz (12" version)
Last played on
This Is Something For The Radio
Biz Markie
This Is Something For The Radio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg8k.jpglink
This Is Something For The Radio
Last played on
Breakfast Cereal (feat. Biz Markie)
DJ Yoda
Breakfast Cereal (feat. Biz Markie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
Breakfast Cereal (feat. Biz Markie)
Last played on
Biz Markie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist