Marcel Theo Hall (born April 8, 1964), better known by his stage name Biz Markie, is an American rapper, beatboxer, DJ, actor, comedian, reality television personality and commercial spokesperson best known for his single "Just a Friend", an American Top 10 hit in 1989. In 2008, "Just a Friend" made #100 on VH1's list of the 100 greatest hip hop songs of all time. Biz Markie lives in Howard County, Maryland and has helped support County Executive Ken Ulman during his fundraisers.

Markie has been called the "Clown Prince of Hip Hop."