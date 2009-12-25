Paul & Ritchie & The Cryin’ Shames
The Cryin' Shames were a mid-1960s English pop/beat group, produced by Joe Meek. They had one UK hit single in 1966 with a cover of The Drifters' 1961 "Please Stay", written by Burt Bacharach and Bob Hilliard.
Come on Back
