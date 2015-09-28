RomaneFrench jazz guitarist. Born 1959
Romane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/48b06abd-7c33-48fd-97b1-37c392d7795c
Romane Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Leguidecoq, known professionally as Romane, is a guitarist born in Paris France in 1959 who specializes in gypsy jazz.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Romane Tracks
Sort by
Greatest Distance
Sam Binga
Greatest Distance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q0965.jpglink
Greatest Distance
Last played on
Romane Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist