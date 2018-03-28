James Joseph Tarbuck, OBE (born 6 February 1940) is an English comedian. He was a host of Sunday Night at the London Palladium in the mid 1960s, and is also known for his numerous hostings of game and quiz shows on ITV during the 1970s, '80s and early '90s. He is also known for leading ITV's Live From Her Majesty's and its subsequent incarnations during the 1980s. His daughter is actress and television and radio presenter Liza Tarbuck.