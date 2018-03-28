Jimmy TarbuckBorn 6 February 1940
Jimmy Tarbuck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1940-02-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/48b03128-1937-45f9-9309-4d3547608f2d
Jimmy Tarbuck Biography (Wikipedia)
James Joseph Tarbuck, OBE (born 6 February 1940) is an English comedian. He was a host of Sunday Night at the London Palladium in the mid 1960s, and is also known for his numerous hostings of game and quiz shows on ITV during the 1970s, '80s and early '90s. He is also known for leading ITV's Live From Her Majesty's and its subsequent incarnations during the 1980s. His daughter is actress and television and radio presenter Liza Tarbuck.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Tarbuck Tracks
Sort by
Stewball
Jimmy Tarbuck
Stewball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stewball
Last played on
Wastin' Time
Jimmy Tarbuck
Wastin' Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wastin' Time
Last played on
Jimmy Tarbuck Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist