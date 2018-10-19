Christie Hennessy (born Edward Christopher Ross; 19 November 1945 – 11 December 2007) was an Irish folk singer-songwriter. Although Hennessy was unable to read or write due to severe dyslexia, he still wrote his own songs such as "Roll back the Clouds" and "All the lies that you told me". He sang "All the lies that you told me" with his daughter Hermione, but the song was made famous by Frances Black rather than Hennessy and his daughter.