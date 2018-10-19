Christie HennessyBorn 1945. Died 11 December 2007
Christie Hennessy
1945
Christie Hennessy Biography (Wikipedia)
Christie Hennessy (born Edward Christopher Ross; 19 November 1945 – 11 December 2007) was an Irish folk singer-songwriter. Although Hennessy was unable to read or write due to severe dyslexia, he still wrote his own songs such as "Roll back the Clouds" and "All the lies that you told me". He sang "All the lies that you told me" with his daughter Hermione, but the song was made famous by Frances Black rather than Hennessy and his daughter.
When You Give Your Love To One Love
Remember Me
If You Were To Fall
Don't Forget Your Shovel
Messenger Boy
I'm Looking Up To You
Roll Back The Clouds
Christmas Day
Don't Forget Your Shovel
Messenger Boy
When Will We Learn
All The Lies That You Told Me
I'm Looking Up To You
