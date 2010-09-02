Sunstorm is an American AOR musical project, originally featuring lead vocalist Joe Lynn Turner (formerly of Rainbow), bassist/vocalist Dennis Ward, guitarist Uwe Reitenauer, drummer Chris Schmidt, (all members of the band Pink Cream 69) and keyboardist Jochen Weyer. The albums also featured artists such as Dann Huff and Jim Peterik as additional songwriters. The first album called Sunstorm was released in 2006, followed in 2009 by their second album House Of Dreams. Emotional Fire is the third release, out in 2012.

On 2016, it was announced that Joe Lynn Turner would record a new Sunstorm album, this time following a heavier sound, similar to another project of his called Rated X, but keeping the melodic side trademark of the project. For the album Edge of Tomorrow a new lineup was also announced with Alessandro Del Vecchio (Hardline, Voodoo Circle) on keyboards, Hammond organ, backing vocals and handling songwriting and production of the album. Other musicians are Simone Mularoni on guitars, Nik Mazzucconi on bass and Francesco Jovino (Primal Fear, Hardline) on drums. It was released on May 13, 2016.