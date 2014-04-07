BattleUK indie rock band. Formed 2000. Disbanded October 2007
Battle
2000
Battle Biography (Wikipedia)
Battle were a UK indie rock band. They came to some prominence with a sound consisting largely of post-punk, spacious guitar hooks and dance-orientated beats, and have been compared to The Cure, and New Order/Joy Division. Later recordings have grown increasingly organic and atmospheric and reveal a kinship with The Smiths, Remain in Light era Talking Heads and Arcade Fire. The name Battle can be seen as an incitement for the individual to fight for their passions. Many of the band's lyrics revolve around this central theme. The band broke up around October 2007.
Battle Tracks
North Sea
Last played on
The Longest Time
Last played on
Paper Street
Last played on
Demons
Last played on
