The Orchestra at Temple Square (Orchestra) is a 110-member orchestra located in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Orchestra was created in 1999 under the direction of Gordon B. Hinckley, then the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), as part of an initiative to continually strengthen and expand the capabilities of the church's music organizations.
Bound for the Promised Land
Samuel Stennett
Bound for the Promised Land
Bound for the Promised Land
Shenandoah - shanty
Bryn Terfel
Shenandoah - shanty
Shenandoah - shanty
Requiem Op.48 for soprano, baritone, chorus and orchestra
Gabriel Fauré
Requiem Op.48 for soprano, baritone, chorus and orchestra
Requiem Op.48 for soprano, baritone, chorus and orchestra
