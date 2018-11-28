CrysWelsh heavy rock band. Formed 1976
1976
Crys (Welsh word for Shirt) are a Welsh heavy rock/metal band from Resolven, South Wales. The band was formed in 1976 by the brothers Liam Forde (vocals, rhythm guitar) Scott Forde (bass guitar); and Alun Morgan (lead guitar) while attending boarding school in Hereford, England. They were originally named 'Salic Law' and performed at numerous pubs and clubs in the South Wales area.
Barod Am Roc
Barod Am Roc
Barod Am Roc
Lan Yn Y Gogledd
Lan Yn Y Gogledd
Lan Yn Y Gogledd
Roc A Rôl
Roc A Rôl
Roc A Rôl
Edrych Am Nerth
Edrych Am Nerth
Edrych Am Nerth
Merched Gwyllt A Gwin
Merched Gwyllt A Gwin
Merched Gwyllt A Gwin
Galw
Galw
Galw
