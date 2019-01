Crys (Welsh word for Shirt) are a Welsh heavy rock/metal band from Resolven, South Wales. The band was formed in 1976 by the brothers Liam Forde (vocals, rhythm guitar) Scott Forde (bass guitar); and Alun Morgan (lead guitar) while attending boarding school in Hereford, England. They were originally named 'Salic Law' and performed at numerous pubs and clubs in the South Wales area.

