Bring It On Freedom
Aileen
Homebound Train
Eat The Wall and Dance
Wait In Line
A Cornish Mile
Hearts Will Mend
Jaded
You're My Book of Life
The Best and Worst Side of Me
All These Things
Pages Of A Life
Everytime I Look
Everytime I Look At You
Soaking Up Sunshine
Tender The Night
Inside My Love
A Mermaid's Song
Blue and Amber Flame
Oceans Apart
Emily
Gather Round
Oh Mary
Girl In A Room
