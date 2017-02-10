Nivaldo Batista Lima (born 3 September 1989), better known by his stage name Gusttavo Lima, is a Brazilian singer of sertanejo. Known in his country with many hits, like "Rosas, Versos e Vinhos", "Inventor dos Amores", "Cor de Ouro" and gained international fame and success through the song "Balada". He is often compared to the sertanejo singers Luan Santana and Michel Teló.