Red NicholsBorn 8 May 1905. Died 28 June 1965
Red Nichols
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1905-05-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/48a2c05d-b5c8-47e0-9f11-8425c7807000
Red Nichols Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Loring "Red" Nichols (May 8, 1905 – June 28, 1965) was an American jazz cornettist, composer, and jazz bandleader.
Over his long career, Nichols recorded in a wide variety of musical styles, and critic Steve Leggett describes him as "an expert cornet player, a solid improviser, and apparently a workaholic, since he is rumored to have appeared on over 4,000 recordings during the 1920s alone."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Red Nichols Tracks
Sort by
I Got Rhythm
Red Nichols
I Got Rhythm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got Rhythm
Last played on
Washboard Blues
Red Nichols
Washboard Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Washboard Blues
Last played on
Davenport Blues
Red Nichols
Davenport Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Davenport Blues
Last played on
Mean Dog Blues
Red Nichols
Mean Dog Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mean Dog Blues
Last played on
Corrine, Corrina
Red Nichols
Corrine, Corrina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Corrine, Corrina
Last played on
That's No Bargain
Red Nichols
That's No Bargain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's No Bargain
Ensemble
Last played on
Ida
Red Nichols
Ida
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ida
Last played on
THEY ALL LAUGHED
Red Nichols
THEY ALL LAUGHED
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
China Boy
Red Nichols
China Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
China Boy
Last played on
Ida Sweet as Apple Cider
Red Nichols
Ida Sweet as Apple Cider
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ida Sweet as Apple Cider
Last played on
The King Kong
Red Nichols
The King Kong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The King Kong
Last played on
Wail Of The Winds
Red Nichols
Wail Of The Winds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wail Of The Winds
Last played on
In A Mist
Red Nichols
In A Mist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In A Mist
Last played on
Fan It
Red Nichols
Fan It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fan It
Last played on
How Come You Do Me Like You Do?
Red Nichols
How Come You Do Me Like You Do?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Come You Do Me Like You Do?
Last played on
Come Rain or Come Shine
Red Nichols
Come Rain or Come Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Rain or Come Shine
Fidgety Feet
Red Nichols
Fidgety Feet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fidgety Feet
Parade of the Pennies
Red Nichols
Parade of the Pennies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Parade of the Pennies
Red Nichols Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist