Maddalena CasulanaBorn 1544. Died 1590
Maddalena Casulana
1544
Maddalena Casulana Biography (Wikipedia)
Maddalena Casulana (c. 1544 – c. 1590) was an Italian composer, lutenist and singer of the late Renaissance. She is the first female composer to have her music printed and published in the history of western music.
Maddalena Casulana Tracks
Il Vostro Dipartir
Il Vostro Dipartir
Last played on
Morir non può il mio cuore
Morir non può il mio cuore
Last played on
Il Vostro Dipartir
Il Vostro Dipartir
Last played on
Ridon or per le piagge; Amor per qual cagion; Io d'odorate fronde
Ridon or per le piagge; Amor per qual cagion; Io d'odorate fronde
Ensemble
Last played on
