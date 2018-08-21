Martin IseppBorn 30 September 1930. Died 25 December 2011
Martin Isepp
1930-09-30
Martin Isepp Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Johannes Sebastian Isepp (30 September 1930 – 25 December 2011) was an Austrian‐born British pianist, harpsichordist, conductor and teacher. He had an international career, and worked with leading singers for several decades. Among those with whom he performed were Janet Baker, Hugues Cuénod, Hans Hotter and Elisabeth Schwarzkopf. For more than forty years he was associated with Glyndebourne Festival Opera, and he held posts in opera houses and music academies in Britain, continental Europe and North America.
Martin Isepp Tracks
Where the bee sucks (The Tempest)
Thomas Arne
The Cloths of Heaven, op.30 no.3
Thomas Dunhill
'Twas within a furlong of Edinburgh Town
Henry Purcell
Music for a while (Oedipus)
Henry Purcell
Man is for the woman made
Henry Purcell
Where the bee sucks
Douglas Whittaker, Arne, Dame Janet Baker, Martin Isepp & Ambrose Gauntlett
Past BBC Events
Proms 1977: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
1977-08-08T01:58:04
8
Aug
1977
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
1969-09-01T01:58:04
1
Sep
1969
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
1968-07-24T01:58:04
24
Jul
1968
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
1967-08-01T01:58:04
1
Aug
1967
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
1965-07-28T01:58:04
28
Jul
1965
Royal Albert Hall
