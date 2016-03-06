Nick Pritchard
Nick Pritchard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/489d7f4a-0087-4498-ac70-9cb6f20f77d4
Nick Pritchard Tracks
La Liberazione di Ruggiero dall'isola di Alcina (excerpt)
Francesca Caccini
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y04g.jpglink
Choir
Ensemble
Last played on
MY BEST FRIEND ( AN ALIEN )
Nick Pritchard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Gethsamane (Passion of the Lord)
Gabriel Jackson, Nick Pritchard & Simon Lepper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Performer
Last played on
On Wenlock Edge for tenor, piano and string quartet ad lib.
Yasmin Rowe, Zelkova Quartet, Ralph Vaughan Williams & Nick Pritchard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Performer
Last played on
5 Elizabethan songs
Martin Roscoe, Ivor Gurney & Nick Pritchard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Performer
Last played on
5 Elizabethan songs
Martin Roscoe, Ivor Gurney & Nick Pritchard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Performer
Last played on
What Makes You Beautiful / Anvil Chorus (arr. Pycroft)
Benjamin Appl, Gwilym Simcock (1981), Jonathan Mcgovern, Timothy Mead, One Direction, Giuseppe Verdi, Clark Rundell, BBC Philharmonic, Nick Pritchard & Robin Tritschler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Performer
Last played on
What Makes You Beautiful (arranged by Steve Pycroft)
Carl Falk, Steve Pycroft, Benjamin Appl, Gentlemen of the BBC Philharmonic, Jonathan Mcgovern, The Gentlemen of the Halle, Timothy Mead, Rami Yacoub, Savan Kotecha, Clark Rundell, Nick Pritchard & Robin Tritschler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Performer
Last played on
