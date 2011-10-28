Mike Lewis (born Michael Lewis) is a saxophonist and bassist from Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is a founding member of contemporary jazz groups Happy Apple and Fat Kid Wednesdays. He also plays electric bass in Alpha Consumer and Red Start.

Mike Lewis has contributed to other projects such as Fog's Ditherer and Gayngs' Relayted. He is currently a member of Andrew Bird's band, as well as Dosh, Bon Iver, and The Tallest Man on Earth.