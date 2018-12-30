Geraint GriffithsBorn 1949
Geraint Griffiths
1949
Geraint Griffiths Biography (Wikipedia)
Geraint Griffiths (born 1949) is a Welsh singer-songwriter and actor. He works mainly in the Welsh language.
Geraint Griffiths Tracks
O Ti Sy'n Dod Â'r Newyddion
Geraint Griffiths
O Ti Sy'n Dod Â'r Newyddion
O Ti Sy'n Dod Â'r Newyddion
Diwrnod Ar Ôl Diwrnod
Geraint Griffiths
Diwrnod Ar Ôl Diwrnod
Diwrnod Ar Ôl Diwrnod
Bachgen A Aned
Sonia Jones
Bachgen A Aned
Bachgen A Aned
Bachgen a Aned
Sonia Jones
Bachgen a Aned
Bachgen a Aned
Un Teulu Mawr
Geraint Griffiths
Un Teulu Mawr
Un Teulu Mawr
Dim Ond Weithie
Geraint Griffiths
Dim Ond Weithie
Dim Ond Weithie
Dy Gyffwrdd Ambell Dro (feat. Geraint Griffiths)
Gwenda Owen
Dy Gyffwrdd Ambell Dro (feat. Geraint Griffiths)
Dy Gyffwrdd Ambell Dro (feat. Geraint Griffiths)
Rebel
Geraint Griffiths
Rebel
Rebel
Cowbois Crymych
Geraint Griffiths
Cowbois Crymych
Cowbois Crymych
Brooklyn
Geraint Griffiths
Brooklyn
Brooklyn
Nôl i'r Ffynnon
Geraint Griffiths
Nôl i'r Ffynnon
Nôl i'r Ffynnon
Atlanta (feat. Gillian Elisa)
Geraint Griffiths
Atlanta (feat. Gillian Elisa)
Atlanta (feat. Gillian Elisa)
Paid a Deud
Geraint Griffiths
Paid a Deud
Paid a Deud
Madras
Geraint Griffiths
Madras
Madras
Cred Ti Fi
Geraint Griffiths
Cred Ti Fi
Cred Ti Fi
Teilwng Yw Yr Oen
Geraint Griffiths
Teilwng Yw Yr Oen
Teilwng Yw Yr Oen
Breuddwyd (Fel Aderyn)
Geraint Griffiths
Breuddwyd (Fel Aderyn)
Breuddwyd (Fel Aderyn)
Juline
Geraint Griffiths
Juline
Juline
Twl E Mâs
Geraint Griffiths
Twl E Mâs
Twl E Mâs
Dilyn y Peipar
Geraint Griffiths
Dilyn y Peipar
Dilyn y Peipar
Y Cwm
Geraint Griffiths
Y Cwm
Y Cwm
Un Cam Ar Y Tro
Geraint Griffiths
Un Cam Ar Y Tro
Un Cam Ar Y Tro
Popeth Yn Y Byd
Geraint Griffiths
Popeth Yn Y Byd
Popeth Yn Y Byd
