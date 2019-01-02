Katharina Konradi was born in Bischkek, Kyrgyzstan and moved to Germany at the age of fifteen, graduating with a Masters from Munich Academy of Music and Theatre. During the 2015/16 season Katharina was a member of the ensemble of the Hessen State Theatre in Wiesbaden, where she sang roles including Pamina (The Magic Flute), Gretel (Hansel and Gretel), Adele (Die Fledermaus), Susanna (Marriage of Figaro), Zerlina (Don Giovanni) and Zdenka (Arabella).

Following her remarkable debut in Hamburg, singing Ännchen in Weber’s Der Freischütz, Katharina Konradi joined the Hamburg State Opera ensemble at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, where she will be performing in several major roles. She is a soloist in Mendelssohn’s Elijah with the Tonhalle Orchester Zurich conducted by Thomas Hengelbrock, and sings Bach cantatas with the ensemble Akamus at the Leipzig Bach Festival.