Black Mountain is a Canadian psychedelic rock band from Vancouver, British Columbia. The band is composed of Stephen McBean, Amber Webber, Matt Camirand, Jeremy Schmidt and Joshua Wells. Since forming in 2004, Black Mountain has released four LPs, Black Mountain (2005), In the Future (2008), Wilderness Heart (2010), and IV (2016), two EPs and a number of singles, mostly on the Jagjaguwar label.
The Hair Song (6 Music Session, 15 Sep 2010)
Roller Coaster (6 Music Session, 15 Sep 2010)
Radiant Hearts (6 Music Session, 15 Sep 2010)
Space To Bakersfield
Over And Over (The Chain)
Mothers Of The Sun
Buried By The Blues (6 Music Session, 15 Sep 2010)
Tydi a Roddaist
No Satisfaction
IV
Wucan
The Hair Song
In The Drones
Constellations
Florian Saucer Attack
Bright Lights
Evil Ways
Hair Song
Stay Free
Hair
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2008
