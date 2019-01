Wild Strawberries is a Canadian pop rock band consisting of married couple Roberta Carter-Harrison (vocals) and Ken Harrison, who are also, respectively, a physiotherapist and a doctor by trade. They have released a number of albums, their latest being Vesper 50 (2017).

