Jeff Parker (born April 4, 1967) is an American guitarist and composer based in Los Angeles. Parker is best known as an experimental musician, working with jazz, electronic, rock, and improvisational groups.

Also a multi-instrumentalist, Parker has been a member of the post-rock group Tortoise since 1996, and was a founding member of Isotope 217 and the Chicago Underground Trio in the 1990s and early 2000s. He is a member of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM) and has worked with George Lewis, Ernest Dawkins, Brian Blade, Joshua Redman, Fred Anderson, Meshell Ndegeocello, Joey DeFrancesco, Smog (aka Bill Callahan), Carmen Lundy and Jason Moran. A prolific sideman, he has also released five albums as a solo artist: Like-Coping, The Relatives, Bright Light in Winter, The New Breed, and Slight Freedom.