Emily Birsan
Emily Birsan Tracks
The Beatitudes - I Got me Flowers to Strew Thy Way
Arthur Bliss
Last played on
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Brangwyn Hall 2017-18: Bernstein
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehwmzc
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2018-06-15T01:35:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0677gx6.jpg
15
Jun
2018
Brangwyn Hall 2017-18: Bernstein
19:30
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Sir Andrew Davis conducts Bliss
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehjzc8
Barbican, London
2017-05-12T01:35:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02dxp4h.jpg
12
May
2017
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Sir Andrew Davis conducts Bliss
19:30
Barbican, London
