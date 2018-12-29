The LurkersUK punk band. Formed 1976
The Lurkers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/488e2f56-76bc-446f-8089-d790a5402904
The Lurkers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lurkers are an English punk rock band from Uxbridge, West London. They are notable for being the first group ever on Beggars Banquet Records for whom they released two albums, the first of which charted in the UK Album Charts, while five singles also charted in the UK Singles Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Lurkers Performances & Interviews
The Lurkers Tracks
Sort by
Lucky John
The Lurkers
Lucky John
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucky John
Last played on
New Guitar In Town
The Lurkers
New Guitar In Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Guitar In Town
Last played on
Shadow
The Lurkers
Shadow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shadow
Last played on
Freak Show
The Lurkers
Freak Show
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freak Show
Last played on
Ain't Got A Clue
The Lurkers
Ain't Got A Clue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't Got A Clue
Last played on
I'm On Heat
The Lurkers
I'm On Heat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm On Heat
Last played on
I Don't Need To Tell Her
The Lurkers
I Don't Need To Tell Her
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Need To Tell Her
Last played on
Whatever Happened To Mary (Radio 1 Session, 24 Jan 1979)
The Lurkers
Whatever Happened To Mary (Radio 1 Session, 24 Jan 1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Me Back To Babylon (Radio 1 Session, 24 Jan 1979)
The Lurkers
Take Me Back To Babylon (Radio 1 Session, 24 Jan 1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
See The World (Radio 1 Session, 24 Jan 1979)
The Lurkers
See The World (Radio 1 Session, 24 Jan 1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out In The Dark (Radio 1 Session, 24 Jan 1979)
The Lurkers
Out In The Dark (Radio 1 Session, 24 Jan 1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Velocity (feat. Diane Cox)
The Lurkers
High Velocity (feat. Diane Cox)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Velocity (feat. Diane Cox)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Out in The Dark
The Lurkers
Out in The Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out in The Dark
Last played on
Prisoner (John Peel Session, 18 Oct 1977)
The Lurkers
Prisoner (John Peel Session, 18 Oct 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prisoner (John Peel Session, 18 Oct 1977)
Last played on
Then I Kissed Her (John Peel session 18.10.1977)
The Lurkers
Then I Kissed Her (John Peel session 18.10.1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Total War (John Peel Session, 18 Oct.1977)
The Lurkers
Total War (John Peel Session, 18 Oct.1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Total War (John Peel Session, 18 Oct.1977)
Last played on
Freakshow - BBC Session 1977
The Lurkers
Freakshow - BBC Session 1977
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freakshow - BBC Session 1977
Last played on
Time Of Year
The Lurkers
Time Of Year
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Of Year
Last played on
Make Me Forget (Where We Are)
The Lurkers
Make Me Forget (Where We Are)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Me Forget (Where We Are)
Last played on
Ooh Ooh I Love You
The Lurkers
Ooh Ooh I Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ooh Ooh I Love You
Last played on
Cyanide (Pub Version)
The Lurkers
Cyanide (Pub Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cyanide (Pub Version)
Last played on
Love Story
The Lurkers
Love Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Story
Last played on
Total War
The Lurkers
Total War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Total War
Last played on
Upcoming Events
16
Feb
2019
The Lurkers
Hope & Anchor, London, UK
3
Apr
2019
The Lurkers, 999
The Iron Road, Pershore, UK
4
Apr
2019
The Lurkers, 999 and The Vibrators
Exeter Cavern, Exeter, UK
5
Apr
2019
The Lurkers, 999 and The Vibrators
The Junction, Plymouth, UK
11
Apr
2019
The Lurkers
The Salty Dog, Manchester, UK
The Lurkers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist