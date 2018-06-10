Paul JeffreysBassist for Cockney Rebel. Born 13 February 1952. Died 21 December 1988
Paul Jeffreys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-02-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/488d4f6c-1a9b-4f83-9752-566e1905855a
Paul Jeffreys Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Avron Jeffreys (13 February 1952 – 21 December 1988) was an English rock musician. He played bass guitar in Cockney Rebel between 1972 and 1974, working on the group's first two albums, and later worked with a number of British bands, including Be-Bop Deluxe (1974), Warm Jets (1977-1980) and Electric Eels (1980-1981).
He died, along with his wife Rachel Jeffreys (née Jones), at the age of 36. The couple were on Pan Am Flight 103 on the way to their honeymoon when the plane exploded, the remains falling over the town of Lockerbie.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Jeffreys Tracks
Sort by
Mirror Freak
Jean-Paul Crocker
Mirror Freak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v58k1.jpglink
Mirror Freak
Last played on
Sebastian
Jean-Paul Crocker
Sebastian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v58k1.jpglink
Sebastian
Last played on
Back to artist