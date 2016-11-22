October ProjectFormed 1989
October Project
1989
October Project Biography (Wikipedia)
October Project is an American pop rock band based in New York City. The group reached critical and commercial success with their 1990s Epic Records releases October Project and Falling Farther In, and are currently in the process of recording a third full-length album. The group's piano-driven music is characterized by close vocal harmonies. The band currently consists of lead vocalist Marina Belica, vocalist Julie Flanders, and keyboardist/vocalist Emil Adler. Flanders and Adler are the primary songwriters. Previous members include vocalist Mary Fahl and guitarist/vocalist David Sabatino. Sabatino occasionally still performs live with the band.
