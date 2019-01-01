David SánchezPuerto Rican jazz saxophonist. Born 9 September 1968
David Sánchez
1968-09-09
David Sánchez Biography (Wikipedia)
David Sánchez (born 9 September 1968 in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico) is a Grammy-winning jazz tenor saxophonist from Puerto Rico.
