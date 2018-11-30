Matthew HealyBorn 8 April 1989
Matthew Healy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989-04-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/48878cad-3a64-42cd-998b-72d37631c9f6
Matthew Healy Tracks
Sort by
Chocolate
Adam Hann
Chocolate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l2jb0.jpglink
Chocolate
Last played on
TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
George Daniel
TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l2jb0.jpglink
TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
Last played on
The Sound
Jamie Squire
The Sound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l2jb0.jpglink
The Sound
Last played on
A Change of Heart
George Daniel
A Change of Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l2jb0.jpglink
A Change of Heart
Last played on
Back to artist