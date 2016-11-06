Luigi ArditiBorn 22 July 1822. Died 1 May 1903
Luigi Arditi
1822-07-22
Luigi Arditi Biography (Wikipedia)
Luigi Arditi (22 July 1822 – 1 May 1903) was an Italian violinist, composer and conductor.
Il Bacio
Luigi Arditi
Il Bacio
Il Bacio
Performer
Last played on
