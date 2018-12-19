Max BoyceBorn 7 September 1945
Max Boyce
1945-09-07
Max Boyce Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxwell Boyce, MBE (born 27 September 1943) is a Welsh comedian, singer and entertainer. He rose to fame during the mid-1970s with an act that combined musical comedy with his passion for rugby union and his origins in the mining communities of South Wales. He has sold more than two million albums in a career spanning four decades.
Max Boyce Tracks
Hiraeth (feat. Christine Cooper & Llio Rhydderch)
Max Boyce
Hiraeth (feat. Christine Cooper & Llio Rhydderch)
Hiraeth (feat. Christine Cooper & Llio Rhydderch)
Last played on
Deck of Cards
Max Boyce
Deck of Cards
Deck of Cards
Last played on
Swansea Town
Max Boyce
Swansea Town
Swansea Town
Last played on
Hymns And Arias
Max Boyce
Hymns And Arias
Hymns And Arias
Last played on
Rhonodda Grey
Max Boyce
Rhonodda Grey
Rhonodda Grey
Last played on
Ode to Barry Island
Max Boyce
Ode to Barry Island
Ode to Barry Island
Last played on
Bugeilio'r Gwenith Gwyn
Max Boyce
Bugeilio'r Gwenith Gwyn
Bugeilio'r Gwenith Gwyn
Last played on
The Scottish Trip
Max Boyce
The Scottish Trip
The Scottish Trip
Last played on
The Scottish Trip (Live)
Max Boyce
The Scottish Trip (Live)
The Scottish Trip (Live)
Last played on
When We Walked To Merthyr Tydfil
Max Boyce
When We Walked To Merthyr Tydfil
When We Walked To Merthyr Tydfil
Last played on
The Pontypool Front Row
Max Boyce
The Pontypool Front Row
The Pontypool Front Row
Last played on
Ballard Of Morgan The Moon
Max Boyce
Ballard Of Morgan The Moon
Ballard Of Morgan The Moon
Last played on
120 Ticketless
Max Boyce
120 Ticketless
120 Ticketless
Last played on
Yr Hen Emynau
Max Boyce
Yr Hen Emynau
Yr Hen Emynau
Last played on
Ten Thousand Instant Christians
Max Boyce
Ten Thousand Instant Christians
Ten Thousand Instant Christians
Last played on
TICKETLESS (I WANDERED LONELY)
Max Boyce
TICKETLESS (I WANDERED LONELY)
TICKETLESS (I WANDERED LONELY)
Last played on
Twicers
Max Boyce
Twicers
Twicers
Last played on
Aderyn Pur
Max Boyce
Aderyn Pur
Aderyn Pur
Last played on
