Orchestre national de Montpellier Languedoc-Roussillon
2001
The Orchestre national Montpellier Languedoc-Roussillon is a French orchestra founded in 2001 and associated with the Opéra national de Montpellier in Languedoc-Roussillon. The orchestra and opera are also associated with the Festival de Radio France et Montpellier created in 1985 by René Koering. The orchestra's current general director is Valérie Chevalier, since December 2013.
The orchestra's principal conductor is Michael Schønwandt, since September 2015. His initial contract with the orchestra is through June 2018.
Duetto Buffo di due Gatti
Gioachino Rossini
Duetto Buffo di due Gatti
Duetto Buffo di due Gatti
Perelà - uomo di fumo - chapter 3
Pascal Dusapin
Perelà - uomo di fumo - chapter 3
Perelà - uomo di fumo - chapter 3
