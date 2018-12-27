The Hives are a Swedish rock band that rose to prominence in the early 2000s during the post-punk revival. Their mainstream success came with the release of the album Veni Vidi Vicious, containing the anthem "Hate to Say I Told You So". The band has been acclaimed by music critics as one of the best live rock bands in 2012.

The Hives have released five studio albums: Barely Legal (1997), Veni Vidi Vicious (2000), Tyrannosaurus Hives (2004), The Black and White Album (2007) and Lex Hives (2012). They have one compilation album, Your New Favourite Band (2001) and they have issued a live DVD, Tussles in Brussels (2005). The Black and White Album has been their most successful as of December 2017.