The Hives
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqg86.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/487bfd74-71bf-46dd-b89c-80b7a0f06f2f
The Hives Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hives are a Swedish rock band that rose to prominence in the early 2000s during the post-punk revival. Their mainstream success came with the release of the album Veni Vidi Vicious, containing the anthem "Hate to Say I Told You So". The band has been acclaimed by music critics as one of the best live rock bands in 2012.
The Hives have released five studio albums: Barely Legal (1997), Veni Vidi Vicious (2000), Tyrannosaurus Hives (2004), The Black and White Album (2007) and Lex Hives (2012). They have one compilation album, Your New Favourite Band (2001) and they have issued a live DVD, Tussles in Brussels (2005). The Black and White Album has been their most successful as of December 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Hives Performances & Interviews
The Hives Tracks
Sort by
Tick Tick Boom
The Hives
Tick Tick Boom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg86.jpglink
Tick Tick Boom
Last played on
Walk Idiot Walk
The Hives
Walk Idiot Walk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg86.jpglink
Walk Idiot Walk
Last played on
Hate To Say I Told You So
The Hives
Hate To Say I Told You So
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv6jj.jpglink
Main Offender
The Hives
Main Offender
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg86.jpglink
Main Offender
Last played on
A Little More For Little You
The Hives
A Little More For Little You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg86.jpglink
A Little More For Little You
Last played on
Two-Timing Touch And Broken Bones
The Hives
Two-Timing Touch And Broken Bones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg86.jpglink
Two-Timing Touch And Broken Bones
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Hives
Upcoming Events
13
Jul
2019
The Hives, The Fratellis
Audley End, Essex, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m/acts/ahbwrz
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T01:55:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025c3bc.jpg
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T01:55:34
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Download: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec2wrz
Donington Park
2013-06-14T01:55:34
14
Jun
2013
Download: 2013
Donington Park
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc/acts/a6j38g
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-24T01:55:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xtyn4.jpg
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
The Hives Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist