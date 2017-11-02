Nathan Rogers (born July 16, 1979 in Hamilton, Ontario) is a Canadian folk musician/songwriter. He is the son of Stan and Ariel Rogers. His father, a folk musician and songwriter, died in a fire aboard Air Canada Flight 797 on June 2, 1983.

Rogers was immersed in the songwriting tradition from an early age, gaining a keen appreciation for singers and songwriters like Joni Mitchell, Gordon Lightfoot and Leonard Cohen.

Early musical experience consisted of singing in school choirs and plays. While attending boarding school in Oakville, Rogers worked with a world-class boys choir, occasionally touring as far afield as New Orleans. Rogers completed his high school education at Westdale Secondary School in 1997 and moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba in 1998. Rogers worked with Mitch Podolak on the World Next Door Festival then stayed in Winnipeg to pursue a degree in Religious Studies.

In 2004, Rogers approached Rick Fenton to produce his debut album, True Stories. Around the time Rogers released True Stories, he began to develop his talent at throat singing. He has since added a stomp box to his shows to provide rhythm and regularly features Mongolian and Tuvan throat singing. Rogers has been to Iqaluit to study Inuit throat singing and to teach the Tuvan styles.