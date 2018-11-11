Robin Tritschler graduated from the Royal Irish Academy of Music and the Royal Academy of Music, London. Prizes have included the Ulster Bank Music Foundation Bursary, the Abigail Dodds Lieder Prize, the Song Prize at the 2nd China International Singing Competition and the Song Prize at the Kathleen Ferrier Awards 2006. He won the lieder prize at the Internationaal Vocalisten Concours in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, (as well as being awarded 3rd place overall) and, most recently, 2nd Prize at the 2007 Wigmore Hall International Song Competition.

In recital, Robin has worked with Janne Malinen, James Boyd, Simon Lepper, Eugene Murski, Roger Vignoles and Graham Johnson. His numerous recital appearances have included the KlavierFest Ruhr, the Aix- en- Provence Festival, the Benjamin Britten Festival at the Cologne Philharmonie, the Brahms Song Festival at the Concertgebouw, Amsterdam, the Dublin Hugo Wolf Festival, the Aldeburgh Festival, the Temple Recital Series in Utah, The Washington Vocal Arts Center and the Wigmore Hall.

On the concert platform, Robin has sung with the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland, the Irish Chamber Orchestra, Capella Cracoviensis, Poland, the National Symphony Orchestra of Belarus and the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Robin frequently broadcasts on radio, including EU broadcasts during the Irish EU presidency and a concert from the Vatican to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of the Vatican State, before Pope Benedict XVI.

He has sung 1st Jew in Salome under Edo de Waart with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and the tenor role in the World Première production of Roger Waters’ Ça Ira in Poland. Robin joined the Welsh National Opera as a principle artist in the 2008/09 season, singing Rodrigo (Otello), Count Almaviva (Il barbiere di Siviglia), Marzio (Mitridate), Nemorino (L’elisir d’amore) and Narraboth (Salome), returning as a guest for Belmonte (Die Entfuehrung aus dem Serail), Jaquino (Fidelio), Ferrando (Cosi fan tutte), Don Ottavio (Don Giovanni) and Benedict (Beatrice and Benedict). He made his debut with the Ruhr Triennale Festival in a production of John Cage’s Europeras 1 & 2.

This season his opera engagements include Wagner’s Dream for WNO and a return to the Nantes Opera for The Two Widows, and his concert appearances include the Gulbenkian Foundation, the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra with Trevor Pinnock, and the London Philharmonic Orchestra with Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Next season he will make his debut with the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden in Wozzeck.