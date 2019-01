Boyfriend (Korean: 보이프렌드) is a South Korean boy group formed by Starship Entertainment in 2011. They are the first boy group to have twin members. The group consists of Kim Donghyun, Shim Hyunseong, Lee Jeongmin, Jo Youngmin, Jo Kwangmin, and No Minwoo. They debuted on Mnet's M!Countdown on May 26, 2011 with "Boyfriend".

