BOYFRIEND Korean Group. Formed 26 May 2011
BOYFRIEND
2011-05-26
BOYFRIEND Biography (Wikipedia)
Boyfriend (Korean: 보이프렌드) is a South Korean boy group formed by Starship Entertainment in 2011. They are the first boy group to have twin members. The group consists of Kim Donghyun, Shim Hyunseong, Lee Jeongmin, Jo Youngmin, Jo Kwangmin, and No Minwoo. They debuted on Mnet's M!Countdown on May 26, 2011 with "Boyfriend".
