The EmbarrassmentFormed 1979. Disbanded 1983
1979
The Embarrassment was an American quartet formed in 1979 in Wichita, Kansas, that made several recordings before breaking up in 1983. The band consisted of guitarist Bill Goffrier, lead singer and organist John Nichols, bassist Ron Klaus and drummer Brent Giessmann.
Celebrity Art Party
Celebrity Art Party
